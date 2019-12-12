UPDATE: 49-Year-Old Callaway Man Charged After Slamming Into Another Vehicle While Impaired in Great Mills

UPDATE: 12/12/19 – Luis Alonzo Sedillo, age 49 of Callaway was charged with the following:

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

ORIGINAL: On Friday, November 22, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned and one person trapped.

Crews found nothing in the area and continued North until finding the crash in front of the Kings Christian Academy on Soaring Eagle Way and Point Lookout Road in Callaway.

Firefighters found two Ford pickup trucks in the roadway with one vehicle on its side, and all occupants were out of the vehicles.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies administered several field sobriety tests on the driver of the Ford Raptor, all of which he failed. The driver refused to do breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of driving while impaired.

Three occupants of the Ford F-150 the Ford Raptor struck, signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

