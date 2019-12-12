UPDATE: 49-Year-Old Callaway Man Charged After Slamming Into Another Vehicle While Impaired in Great Mills

December 12, 2019

Luis Alonzo Sedillo, 49 of Callaway

UPDATE: 12/12/19 – Luis Alonzo Sedillo, age 49 of Callaway was charged with the following:

  • FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
  • (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE
  • (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

ORIGINAL: On Friday, November 22, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned and one person trapped.

Crews found nothing in the area and continued North until finding the crash in front of the Kings Christian Academy on Soaring Eagle Way and Point Lookout Road in Callaway.

Firefighters found two Ford pickup trucks in the roadway with one vehicle on its side, and all occupants were out of the vehicles.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies administered several field sobriety tests on the driver of the Ford Raptor, all of which he failed. The driver refused to do breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of driving while impaired.

Three occupants of the Ford F-150 the Ford Raptor struck, signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.




37 Responses to UPDATE: 49-Year-Old Callaway Man Charged After Slamming Into Another Vehicle While Impaired in Great Mills

  1. Last Photo on November 25, 2019 at 4:36 am

    You mean like this?

  2. Anonymous on November 25, 2019 at 6:17 am

    So what is the message?

    Sr Chiefs are all a bunch of drunks?

    Don’t mess with Texas?

    F150s are disposable?

    Walk the line but don’t blow the whistle?

    Raptors die if they try to fly?

  3. Keeping it Real on November 25, 2019 at 7:04 am

    POS. Why can’t these people just die in these accidents?

    We don’t need these kinds of idiots on the road.

    This isn’t an accident. This isn’t a mistake. This is pure negligence. This POS could have taken out a family of four.

    At least chop of a hand, maybe that’ll learn ’em.

  4. Silveraydo4Life on November 25, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Vehicle/s monetary loss total: $0.00

  5. The REAL Truth on November 25, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Just out of curiosity… which of those two vehicles is the Ford Raptor? I’m not seeing one in the pics.

    Reply
  6. Peanut on November 25, 2019 at 8:55 am

    His sweater with the wife beater underneath is FABULOUS! (followed by 3 snaps and a head shake)

    Reply
    • mcsassysonia on November 27, 2019 at 12:45 pm

      LOL

  7. As eye sees it on November 25, 2019 at 8:57 am

    I believe he had been drinking nor in any way do my following statements defend any drunk drivers actions …
    An attorney may have a field day with this video though, for the following reasons.

    1. The officer could not perform the test herself properly and would possibly confuse the person the test was being conducted on .. With the fact that the officer could not show how to properly perform the test , it leads to confusion on what is expected to be done .

    2 . Facing the police cars with flashing lights with the strobe affect can make some people to become dizzy . disoriented and have vertigo affects thus making the administration of a balance test very difficult to pass.

    I watched other videos of officers administering field sobriety tests and far surpass this officers ability to perform the test , she needs practice and re-certification .

    Thankfully we have blood test and breathalyzer to definitively confirm inebriation

    • No-name on November 25, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      In our lovely state of MD you can decline a breathalyzer if there is not a fatality. I know this for a fact as our family was shot by a drunk driver!

      • Just Asking on November 26, 2019 at 8:55 am

        Wouldn’t that be a drunk ‘shooter’ then?

      • What? on November 27, 2019 at 8:22 am

        A drunk driver also had a gun, and shot your entire family?

    • Ja'min Davis on November 26, 2019 at 11:57 am

      None of those arguments will matter in court. If he’s got ties to any local family they’ll work this out. If he’s in the Navy and not from here, his career is over.

    • Respect on November 26, 2019 at 1:24 pm

      To me it just looks like the officer is explaining to the drunk what he has to do and he’s not understanding. Maybe he doesn’t understand English well? I honestly do not believe he’s Navy. The guy couldn’t even perform the first part of the sobriety test. The officer did their job. If your so perfect, get out there and do their job.

    • NewsAdvocate on November 26, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      Well, well, “as eyes sees it” I have to agree with “Respect” The officer is being thorough and she is surprisingly not being rude, even though he deserves it, and treating him like a human being. Good job officer! We need more kick *## officers that treat our citizens like people, yet still put the “bad” ones in jail. AND this kick *## officer is a girl! More power to her! Thank you officers for all you do!

    • Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 9:17 am

      Honestly, it looks like he did better than the officer on the first test. And he didn’t do terrible on the 9-step. You’re right that an attorney is going to have a field day with this. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got off on the charges. But I don’t know what his BAC was when they took blood at the jail.

  8. Tired of Drunks n Druggies on November 25, 2019 at 9:47 am

    If I have this correct …
    The Ford Raptor is the Blue Truck and based on the clearly visible license plate the owner of the truck is possibly is a Senior Chief in the Navy . As well It appears the driver of the Raptor is the at fault drunk driver . It is possible we can not assume the impaired driver is not a Senior Chief someone else other than the owner of the truck was driving it and that the license plate frame is just came with truck ,,however I doubt it .

    I can not tolerate drunks or drunk / drugged drivers ,
    we must make punishment for drunk/ drugged driving more severe

    Drunk / drugged with or without accident , no death involved… 50 years in prison
    Drunk / drugged causing accident with death .. death penalty.

    • Anonymous on November 26, 2019 at 8:03 am

      Get over yourself!

    • Observator on November 26, 2019 at 9:00 am

      If the Blue truck is a Raptor, the buyer got taken. It’s missing:
      – half its dual exhaust
      – offroad tires
      – flared sides
      – Heavy Duty (offroad) suspension system

  9. On another note... on November 25, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Would appear the blue pickup has an exhaust leak at the muffler. One would think that would have been caught during the vehicle inspection (done when the temp tags were issued)

  10. Bobaloo on November 25, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Nice example you’re setting, Sr. Chief!

    Reply
  11. YourMomZaenus on November 25, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    He might need to get a Petty Officer license plate frame.

  12. Helpin Out on November 25, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    I don’t see a Ford Raptor…just a Ford ‘Roll-over’

  13. GreenSideUp on November 25, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    It appears he should have opted for the optional side skid plates!

  14. Mssgt on November 25, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    That dude in the white tank top is a senior chief in the Navy? Sheesh anyone gets that rank now I guess.

    • darious slay on November 26, 2019 at 11:52 am

      easy for you to say you land lover

  15. rr on November 25, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Just because the tag says Sr Chief does not mean said Sr Chief was driving. No Sr Chief i have ever met would be caught dead with that haircut

    • renquist on November 26, 2019 at 12:07 pm

      if that dude is a senior then i’m running 5th fleet.

    • hey Dude on November 27, 2019 at 10:22 am

      Pretty sure that’s the Senior Chief’s boyfriend.

  16. Anonymous on November 25, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Thank God it was two Ford pickup trucks involved and not Chevrolets. They might not have survived.

  17. Respect on November 26, 2019 at 11:38 am

    To me it just looks like the officer is explaining to the drunk what he has to do and he’s not understanding. Maybe he doesn’t understand English well? The guy couldn’t even perform the first part of the sobriety test. The officer did their job. If your so perfect, get out there and do their job.

  18. Anonymous on November 26, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    prayers and services

  19. Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    …that house in back ground …got their xmas lights on ! looks like those 2 trucks got hit/pulled by that new elect.pick-up !

  20. Not a drinker on November 29, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Cop couldn’t hold her leg up past 3 but he was expected to hold his leg until she told him when. Those field sobriety tests are crap anyway. I can’t do that stuff sober. Just give him the breathalyzer and be done.

  21. Anonymous on November 30, 2019 at 6:35 am

    …straight…flat…nice straight painted lines road and what happen…couldn’t fine his cup holder

  22. Anonymous on December 1, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    ….how ! straight…flat…4 lanes wide…painted lines…must have been checkin out xmas lites on 1 house !…yeah ….thats it !

  23. Anonymous on December 2, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    He’s always hammered.

