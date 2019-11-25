VIDEO: No Injuries Reported, One Arrested After Impaired Driver Slams Into Vehicle on Point Lookout Road in Callaway

On Friday, November 22, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned and one person trapped.
Crews found nothing in the area and continued North until finding the crash in front of the Kings Christian Academy on Soaring Eagle Way and Point Lookout Road in Callaway.
Firefighters found two Ford pickup trucks in the roadway with one vehicle on its side, and all occupants were out of the vehicles.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies administered several field sobriety tests on the driver of the Ford Raptor, all of which he failed. The driver refused to do breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of driving while impaired.
Three occupants of the Ford F-150 the Ford Raptor struck, signed care refusal forms on the scene.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.
WAIT…was the senior NAVY chief who just bought a brand new FORD truck with the government money the one to blame??? was he the drunk seen above?
Vehicle/s monetary loss total: $0.00
Just out of curiosity… which of those two vehicles is the Ford Raptor? I’m not seeing one in the pics.
His sweater with the wife beater underneath is FABULOUS! (followed by 3 snaps and a head shake)
I believe he had been drinking nor in any way do my following statements defend any drunk drivers actions …
An attorney may have a field day with this video though, for the following reasons.
1. The officer could not perform the test herself properly and would possibly confuse the person the test was being conducted on .. With the fact that the officer could not show how to properly perform the test , it leads to confusion on what is expected to be done .
2 . Facing the police cars with flashing lights with the strobe affect can make some people to become dizzy . disoriented and have vertigo affects thus making the administration of a balance test very difficult to pass.
I watched other videos of officers administering field sobriety tests and far surpass this officers ability to perform the test , she needs practice and re-certification .
Thankfully we have blood test and breathalyzer to definitively confirm inebriation
If I have this correct …
The Ford Raptor is the Blue Truck and based on the clearly visible license plate the owner of the truck is possibly is a Senior Chief in the Navy . As well It appears the driver of the Raptor is the at fault drunk driver . It is possible we can not assume the impaired driver is not a Senior Chief someone else other than the owner of the truck was driving it and that the license plate frame is just came with truck ,,however I doubt it .
I can not tolerate drunks or drunk / drugged drivers ,
we must make punishment for drunk/ drugged driving more severe
Drunk / drugged with or without accident , no death involved… 50 years in prison
Drunk / drugged causing accident with death .. death penalty.
Would appear the blue pickup has an exhaust leak at the muffler. One would think that would have been caught during the vehicle inspection (done when the temp tags were issued)
Nice example you’re setting, Sr. Chief!
He might need to get a Petty Officer license plate frame.
I don’t see a Ford Raptor…just a Ford ‘Roll-over’