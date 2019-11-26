No Injuries Reported After Box Truck Rolls Over in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Chaptico Road and Token Oak Lane in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a box truck on its side in the roadway with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

This crash was the second rollover crash within five hours that volunteers from Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded to on Chaptico Road.

All photos are courtesy of Cusic Mechanic and Towing, and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

