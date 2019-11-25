Firefighters in Charles County Extinguish House Fire After Reported Explosion

On November 24, 2019, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2561 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller reported they heard an explosion and then saw fire coming out of the bedroom. A very short time later, Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived along with Waldorf Chief 3A arrived on the scene to find a one-story residence with smoke coming from the front door.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly made entry into the residence where they found an active fire in two rooms

28 volunteers from Charles County, along with 15 members from the Prince Georges’ County Fire Department responded to the incident.

Firefighters reported the cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning space heater in the bedroom, the “explosion” was a result of oxygen equipment in the bedroom.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and American Red Cross were notified to assist.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org

