MetCom Funding Programs Available to Assist with Public Sewer and Water Connections

In addition to the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Clear Water Program that provides Bay Restoration grant funding to existing residential properties with failing septic systems, two new pilot programs are now available through the Metropolitan Commission:

The Connection Incentive Program provides assistance to owners of existing residential properties currently served by septic and/or well systems, with all or a portion of the costs of connecting to available public sewer and water systems. George Erichsen, the Executive Director of MetCom suggests that this program may be suitable for property owners facing these scenarios: failing septic system, a property that cannot pass a percolation test, insufficient open space to add a new drainage field, a contaminated or failing well, or a property owner who may simply want the convenience and security of a public system connection. Limited funding will be available on a first come, first served basis through a $250,000 operating revolving loan fund to provide loans of up to $25,000 per property. Longer term payback periods (reimbursement to MetCom) may also be available for individuals / households that meet certain financial eligibility criteria.



The Special Benefit Assessment Program is a voluntary capital funding mechanism that addresses the need for extending, expanding, and upgrading water and sewer systems to serve existing residential communities and individual properties currently not served. This program is an excellent opportunity for citizens to collaborate with each other to pool resources making connections more affordable. Individual residential property owners or communities may petition MetCom to extend service to their property and the associated costs to the benefited properties would be reimbursed to MetCom over a period of up to twenty (20) years.

With the funding opportunities now available for connections to public sewer and water, it is hoped that citizens will consider taking advantage of one of these new programs and connect to a public system.

If you are already a customer, share this news with a neighbor or someone else that you feel might benefit. For more information on these programs, please contact MetCom at 301.737.7400 or visit our website at https://www.metcom.org/, click on either Connection Incentive Programs or Forms & Applications under the Fiscal tab.

