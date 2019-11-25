Boat Fire in Solomons Caused by Overloaded Outlet Extension Cord, Deemed Accidental

On November 25, 2019, at approximately 8:05 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 255 Lore Road in Solomons, for the reported boat fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1983, 32-foot Trojan power boat moored in a slip at Beacon Marina. Firefighters found fire in the cabin area of the vessel and were able to quickly extinguish it before it could spread outside the vessel of origin.

13 firefighters from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

The owner has been identified as Kevin Edmondson. The estimated loss of structure and content is valued at over $15,000.00

The fire was determined to be caused by an overloaded, multi-outlet extension cord and was classified as accidental in nature.

No injuries were reported.

