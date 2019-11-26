Maryland State Police Investigating Death at Solomons Boat Ramp

November 26, 2019

On Monday, November 25, 2019, at approximately 6:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Solomons Island Boat Ramp on South Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported open water rescue.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller stated a SUV went into the water at the boat ramp, with the occupant still inside of the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle completely submerged in the water.

Units declared one occupant of the vehicle deceased on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


  1. Cobb on November 26, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Wow – sounds suspicious

  2. Sad on November 26, 2019 at 9:42 am

    If intentional or accidental, I speculate we have only but taught copy cats how to end their days.
    God rest this persons soul.

    • Anonymous on November 26, 2019 at 12:23 pm

      Ummmmmm okay…

