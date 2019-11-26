Garage Fire in Lexington Park Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

November 26, 2019

On Monday, November 25, 2019, at approximately 4:25 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River and Bay District responded to the 48000 block of Compass Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story townhouse with smoke showing from the garage.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in the garage in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.




This entry was posted on November 26, 2019 at 1:51 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.