Margaret “Maggi” Smith Hoover, 92, of Port Republic, MD, died on November 21, 2019, at Solomons Nursing Center.

Born on August 26, 1927, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Smith and Katherine Mahr.

Maggi is a graduate of American University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. On July 27, 1963, Maggi married her beloved husband, Karl Emmett Hoover. Together they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in November 1998. She was employed for many dedicated years as a speech writer for the Small Business Administration before her retirement. Prior to that, she freelanced as a journalist for the Baltimore Sun, the Associated Press, and Field and Stream magazine She learned to hunt in order to better write an article for the National Rifle Association. She had an adventurous spirit and she, her husband, and children (5 babies in 6 years including triplets) enjoyed camping and travelling, especially to the beaches of North Carolina and Lewes, DE. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She canned the harvest from her husband’s bountiful garden. Her family’s favorite meals were her delicious fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, lasagna, and pork chops.

She is survived by her children: Mark Karl Hoover (Tina) of Seffner, FL, Paul Michael Hoover (Patricia) of Huntingtown, MD, Thomas Emmett Hoover (Edith) of Port Republic, MD and Katherine Alida Hoover (Christopher) of Huntingtown, MD; her two siblings: Lawrence Smith (Diane) and Frances Venuto (Jim); her grandchildren: Samantha Hoover, Joseph Hoover, Lauren Hoover, Thomas Hoover, and Danielle Burris (Evan); her great grandson, Maverick Burris; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Maggi was preceded in death by her son, John Joseph Hoover (Kristy), her siblings: Joseph Edward Smith and Catherine Manganelo, and her granddaughter, Savanna Hoover.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Ken Gill at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea Historic Catholic Church, 14400 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment will be held Friday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.