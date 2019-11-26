Patricia Ann Fisher, 75

Patricia Ann Fisher, age 75, of Waldorf, MD passed away on November 22, 2019 in Waldorf, MD after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born In Roanoke, Virginia on January 17, 1944 to the late Clarence Foutz and the late Shirley Evans Foutz.

Pat was a fun-loving and independent woman. She retired from Southern Maryland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center. Family was her number one priority and she cherished every moment she spent with them. As a mother, she was the greatest role model to her children, as a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was their biggest cheerleader.

She loved to spend time at the beach, with her family, and watching live entertainment. She will be missed, but by none as much as her family.

She is survived by her four (4) children, daughter, Diane (Lewis) Vest of Waldorf, her sons, Danny (Bonnie) Fisher of LaPlata, Frank (Diane) Fisher of White Plains and Derek Fisher of Bel Alton, daughter-in-law Cheryl Poole, and eleven (11) grandchildren and fourteen (14) great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Debra (Ed) Weichert. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, C.W. Foutz.

The family of Patricia will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for a Life Celebration Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service being officiated by Pastor Joshua Massey at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 3019 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, 5105 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patricia’s name to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or online http://www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org/

Online condolences to the family may be made to: bfhch@brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD