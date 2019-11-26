Brenda Faye Hodges, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on November 20, 2019.

Brenda was born on July 16, 1950 in Laurens, South Carolina to the late Robert Clifford Butler and Minnie Lee (Lyons) Butler of Faulkner, MD.

Brenda met her best friend and husband, James Henry Hodges over thirty-four (34) years ago. Brenda lost her husband on July 2, 2009. He was her rock, her heart and her love. There are rejoicing in heaven together once again.

She was adored and loved by her family and community. Brenda was a wonderful cook who was always available to celebrate any holiday, special occasion or just a family dinner. She was a dutiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Brenda found joy in sewing and crafting. She made beautiful works of art her family will treasure for generations. Never one to pass up a flea market or antique store, Brenda was always on the lookout for a valuable bauble or piece of furniture. She adored the Christmas season and celebrated for weeks before and after. The season of giving was her favorite, so as you wrap presents, sing carols or stare into the twinkling lights, remember Brenda and her beautiful smile.

She will be missed and memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family. Her passing is hard, but her family is taking solace in knowing she is with her beloved husband in her golden palace in the glorious heavens.

Brenda is survived by her mother, Minnie Lee Butler of Faulkner, MD; children, Lisa Marie Howard (Duke) of Waldorf, MD, and Nicki Showalter (Claude) of Mechanicsville, MD and six (6) grandchildren; one (1) great-grandchild; (1) honorary grandchild; brothers, David Butler of Mechanicsville, MD, Steve Butler of Shelby, NC and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, and brother, Ricky Butler, and sister, Carolyn Taylor.

The family will receive friends for Brenda’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service heard at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Brenda’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

