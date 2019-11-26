Henrietta Cecilia Plum, “Henri”, 80 of Bushwood City, MD formerly from Lanham, MD passed away on November 25, 2019 at her home. Born on November 29, 1938 in Washington, DC she was the loving daughter of the late Caroline Adelaide Topper Hock and Henry Francis Hock. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete John Plum who preceded her in death on June 9, 1980. Henrietta is survived by her significant other Rodney S. Joy of Bushwood City, MD, children John Francis Plum (Laurie Lynn) of Bushwood, MD, Debora Lynn Vincent (Michael) of Bushwood, MD, and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sibling Frances Caroline Kulzack, and Mary Adelaide Barber.

Henrietta was a graduate of Saint Cecilia Academy. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1979. Henrietta was a school bus driver for St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 36 years, retiring in 2015.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Plum, Mike Barber, Gary Barber, Larry Joy, John Joy, and Leroy Dement. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Joy, and Greg Barber.