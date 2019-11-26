Pamela Ann Spillman, 62

Pamela Ann Spillman, age 62 of Prince Frederick, passed away on Sunday, November 17. She was born to Otto and Charlotte Lengerhuis in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 1957.

Pamela graduated from High Point High School before attending Prince Georges Community College where she completed her associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. Pam proudly served three years as a Federal Protective Police Officer followed by 8 years at the Department of Defense. Pam spent the rest of her career working in her local church and in Calvert County Public Schools to stay close to her kids and be able to spend summers together. She loved being on the water and out in the sun whenever she had a chance. In the summer, Fridays were for blue crabs from the Chesapeake and Sundays were always for soccer.

Pam is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert E. Spillman III, two daughters, Amanda Kemp (Larry) and Brittany Shaw (Daniel), one granddaughter, Camille Kemp, and her brother, Gary Lengerhuis.

Pam requested that in her passing her life be celebrated. Immediate family will gather for an intimate ceremony. Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of her life to be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Heritage 485 in Prince Frederick from 2pm-4pm.