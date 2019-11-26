Laura Belle McGowan, 76, of Huntingtown, MD passed away November 23, 2019. She was born March 19, 1943 in Pineville, WV to Ance and Stella (Blankenship) McGraw. Laura was raised in Blackey, VA and attended schools there. As a young woman Laura moved to Washington, DC and met James F. McGowen. Laura and James were married on May 24, 1980 in Capitol Heights, MD. They settled in Huntingtown in 1993. Laura was avidly involved in flea markets and yard sales for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and sister.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Nathan McGraw, Mary Leonard, Jeff McGraw, Revdon Miller, Billy McGraw, Veldil Lester and June Margaret McGraw. Surviving are her husband James F. McGowan, son Christopher McGowan of Huntingtown, MD; granddaughters Violet and Iris McGowan; and sisters Dolly Smith and her husband Paul of Capitol Heights, MD, Tennessee Critzer of King George, VA and Frances Jolley of Hurley, VA, and many nieces and nephews.