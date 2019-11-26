Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Tree and Crashes into McIntosh Run Creek in Leonardtown

On Monday, November 25, 2019, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Potato Hill Farm Lane in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one occupant trapped.

Initial reports indicated a single vehicle into a tree, with the vehicle in the water and the driver trapped in the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck a tree, and was in a creek with the single occupant trapped in the vehicle with minor injuries.

The single patient was assisted from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.