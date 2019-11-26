VIDEO: Identity Needed for Burglary Suspect in Mechanicsville

November 26, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary case.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspect broke into the victim’s detached garage at the 21600 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville and took a Stihl leaf blower, an Echo weed eater, a Dewalt battery charger and batteries.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Westphal at 301-475-4200, ext. *8017 or email tyler.westphal@stmarysmd.com. Case # 67153-19



This entry was posted on November 26, 2019 at 8:26 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to VIDEO: Identity Needed for Burglary Suspect in Mechanicsville

  1. Charles on November 26, 2019 at 8:39 am

    So that’s Marv, but where’s Harry? Lol

    Reply
  2. Wiggy on November 26, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Dumba$$. Won’t be long now.

    Reply
  3. FootLoose on November 26, 2019 at 9:05 am

    When committing a burglary, always tie your shoes! Amateur’s!

    Reply
  4. Anon on November 26, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Dumb@ss is so busted.

    Reply
  5. Forgot some on November 26, 2019 at 9:27 am

    …along with a second weed eater and a compound miter saw!

    Reply
  6. Bob Jones on November 26, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Fake mustache? If not, shave it off cuz it looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. jr on November 26, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Get job just white trash, he needs to break into the wrong house one time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.