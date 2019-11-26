VIDEO: Identity Needed for Burglary Suspect in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary case.
On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspect broke into the victim’s detached garage at the 21600 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville and took a Stihl leaf blower, an Echo weed eater, a Dewalt battery charger and batteries.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Westphal at 301-475-4200, ext. *8017 or email tyler.westphal@stmarysmd.com. Case # 67153-19
So that’s Marv, but where’s Harry? Lol
Dumba$$. Won’t be long now.
When committing a burglary, always tie your shoes! Amateur’s!
Dumb@ss is so busted.
…along with a second weed eater and a compound miter saw!
Fake mustache? If not, shave it off cuz it looks ridiculous.
Get job just white trash, he needs to break into the wrong house one time.