VIDEO: Identity Needed for Burglary Suspect in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary case.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspect broke into the victim’s detached garage at the 21600 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville and took a Stihl leaf blower, an Echo weed eater, a Dewalt battery charger and batteries.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Westphal at 301-475-4200, ext. *8017 or email tyler.westphal@stmarysmd.com. Case # 67153-19

