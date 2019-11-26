One Injured After Oil Tanker Truck Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico, for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck carrying hazardous materials with the driver trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ridgell Oil Heating Air & Oil Tanker truck off the roadway and overturned in an embankment, with the occupant out of the vehicle.

Firefighters are currently on the scene working to contain, and stop the tank of the truck from leaking.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Use caution in the area of Mechanicsville Road and Budds Creek Road, units will be on the scene for an extended period of time.

