St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Robbery Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a robbery case.

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:15 a.m., the suspect went behind the counter of the Lexington Park Wawa store and put more than 30 packs of cigarettes into a plastic bag. Upon departing the store, the suspect shoved a clerk and punched another in the head as they tried to recover the cigarettes.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a green Jeep Cherokee southbound on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. *8161 or email max.schell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 66900-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

