St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Robbery Suspect in Lexington Park

November 26, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a robbery case.

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:15 a.m., the suspect went behind the counter of the Lexington Park Wawa store and put more than 30 packs of cigarettes into a plastic bag. Upon departing the store, the suspect shoved a clerk and punched another in the head as they tried to recover the cigarettes.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a green Jeep Cherokee southbound on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. *8161 or email max.schell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 66900-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




One Response to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Seeking Identity of Robbery Suspect in Lexington Park

  1. blurry on November 26, 2019 at 10:26 am

    They need better cameras you can’t tell who this is.

    

