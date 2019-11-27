Three Men Arrested for Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

November 27, 2019
Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf; Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York


Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have charged three suspects in connection with a home invasion that occurred on November 25, 2019, in the 3100 block of Harrow Court in Waldorf.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf; Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York, were arrested after detectives linked them to the robbery in which they assaulted a female resident.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspects knew the victim and the robbery was not random.

The suspects were charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is on-going.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf

Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

This entry was posted on November 27, 2019 at 2:22 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to Three Men Arrested for Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

  1. Captain Anus on November 27, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Looks Like A Friendly Group Of Guys

    Reply
  2. Sir Michael Caine on November 27, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Middle guy looks like if a lord of the rings character and an alien from outer space had a baby.

    Reply
  3. Rob Stark on November 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Wow, Pieces of S**t come in all colors!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    THESE INSANE IDIOTS NEED TO BE LOCKED AWAY FOR A LONG TIME,BUT THE JUDGES WILL JUST SLAP THEIR WRIST AND THEY WILL BE RIGHT BACK ON THE STREET.

    Reply
  5. Jeff on November 27, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Good job Charles county

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Wow

      Reply
  6. Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Middle one was my supervisor at the LaPlata Walmart a few years ago

    Reply
  7. Charles on November 27, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Because neck and face tattoos scream great decisions

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.