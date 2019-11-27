Three Men Arrested for Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have charged three suspects in connection with a home invasion that occurred on November 25, 2019, in the 3100 block of Harrow Court in Waldorf.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf; Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York, were arrested after detectives linked them to the robbery in which they assaulted a female resident.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspects knew the victim and the robbery was not random.

The suspects were charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is on-going.

