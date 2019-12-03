UPDATE: Thomas William Unkle “Set Up” Female Victim in Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

December 3, 2019
Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

UPDATE 12/3/2019: On November 25, 2019, police responded to a residence on Harrow Court in Waldorf for a home invasion.

An adult female, had been confronted at the front door of her home, forced back inside, tied up with duct tape and severely beaten in her face by two unknown males.

Once inside the two men, later identified as Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York stole the victim’s phone, wallet, keys and a small safe containing prescription pills and money.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf, was also in the home at the time and received no visible injuries.

The two men fled from the house and the female victim went to a neighbor for help.

During the investigation, Unkle was developed as a suspect and confessed to planning the robbery with “Kenny and Joe”. Unkle stated he set it up so the two men could come into the home. During the robbery Unkle helped Santiago load stolen items into a bookbag while Goodman assaulted the victim. Goodman confirmed Unkle’s story and confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The victim was unable to give an accurate estimate of the value of items stolen due to her medical state. She was transported to Charles Regional Medical center and later flown to Washington Hospital center for bleeding on her brain and behind her eyes, and was reported to be listed in serious condition.

The suspects were charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

11/27/2019: Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have charged three suspects in connection with a home invasion that occurred on November 25, 2019, in the 3100 block of Harrow Court in Waldorf.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf; Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York, were arrested after detectives linked them to the robbery in which they assaulted a female resident.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspects knew the victim and the robbery was not random.

The suspects were charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is on-going.

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf

Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf

Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York

This entry was posted on December 3, 2019 at 7:00 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to UPDATE: Thomas William Unkle “Set Up” Female Victim in Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

  1. Captain Anus on November 27, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Looks Like A Friendly Group Of Guys

    Reply
  2. Sir Michael Caine on November 27, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Middle guy looks like if a lord of the rings character and an alien from outer space had a baby.

    Reply
  3. Rob Stark on November 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Wow, Pieces of S**t come in all colors!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    THESE INSANE IDIOTS NEED TO BE LOCKED AWAY FOR A LONG TIME,BUT THE JUDGES WILL JUST SLAP THEIR WRIST AND THEY WILL BE RIGHT BACK ON THE STREET.

    Reply
  5. Jeff on November 27, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Good job Charles county

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Wow

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm

        Wow what? They probably meant the police.

        Reply
  6. Anonymous on November 27, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Middle one was my supervisor at the LaPlata Walmart a few years ago

    Reply
    • Merril Lynch on November 30, 2019 at 11:30 am

      His pension is not very good?

      Reply
  7. Charles on November 27, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Because neck and face tattoos scream great decisions

    Reply
    • Anon on December 2, 2019 at 6:46 am

      Indeed….

      And notice “New York”.

      Well represented.

      Reply
  8. Anonymous on November 28, 2019 at 6:41 am

    Hang Until Dead

    Reply
  9. Ted Nugent on November 28, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Too bad the homeowner didn’t exercise their right to protect their home and blast these POS’s to where they belong.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on November 28, 2019 at 9:59 am

    …this is another reason not to get tattoos …and he would have money to buy food what! only caught 3 ! …there was 3 that walked outa wall-mart last week from one store

    Reply
  11. Raul Fernandez on November 28, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Enrique needs a nose tattoo ! Please consider this ?

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on November 28, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Hang em high

    Reply
  13. Jamesgang on November 28, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Diversity is our strength!!

    Reply
    • PureGenes on December 3, 2019 at 8:13 am

      Criminal strength!

      Reply
  14. MikeInMorganza on November 29, 2019 at 7:07 am

    Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on November 30, 2019 at 5:32 am

    The guy on the right looks like a sad ICE-T. Lol!

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on December 1, 2019 at 8:23 am

    …who is gonna hire tattoo neck ? I think …

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on December 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    …person/pictures 1 and 3 they have ADAM SCHIFF eyes…up on capital hill !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.