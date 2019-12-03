UPDATE: Thomas William Unkle “Set Up” Female Victim in Home Invasion and Robbery in Waldorf

UPDATE 12/3/2019: On November 25, 2019, police responded to a residence on Harrow Court in Waldorf for a home invasion.

An adult female, had been confronted at the front door of her home, forced back inside, tied up with duct tape and severely beaten in her face by two unknown males.

Once inside the two men, later identified as Kenneth Joseph Goodman, 57, of Waldorf; and Jose Enrique Santiago, 40, of New York stole the victim’s phone, wallet, keys and a small safe containing prescription pills and money.

Thomas William Unkle, 30, of Waldorf, was also in the home at the time and received no visible injuries.

The two men fled from the house and the female victim went to a neighbor for help.

During the investigation, Unkle was developed as a suspect and confessed to planning the robbery with “Kenny and Joe”. Unkle stated he set it up so the two men could come into the home. During the robbery Unkle helped Santiago load stolen items into a bookbag while Goodman assaulted the victim. Goodman confirmed Unkle’s story and confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The victim was unable to give an accurate estimate of the value of items stolen due to her medical state. She was transported to Charles Regional Medical center and later flown to Washington Hospital center for bleeding on her brain and behind her eyes, and was reported to be listed in serious condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is on-going.

