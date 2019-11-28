Merle Harris Smith, 93, of Dowell, MD and formerly of Asheville, NC passed away on November 26, 2019 at the Burnette Calvert Hospice House.

Born November 28, 1926 in Asheville, NC, she was the son of the late Benjamin Moses Harris and DeLena Bell (Lucas) Harris.

Merle married James Ray “Smitty Smith on January 21, 1950 at Full Gospel Church, Prince Frederick, MD. She was an avid quilter, and enjoyed crossword & challenging jigsaw puzzles and Christian/gospel music. She retired from the Archdiocese of Washington and Sears/Kmart Corporation.

Merle is survived by her children, Bill E. Phillips (Elaine), Will E. Carswell (Lorna) and Ray W. Smith (Sharon); seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband James Ray “Smitty” Smith, five brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 11000 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.