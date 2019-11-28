Patricia “Pat” Wynne Beall, 82

Patricia “Pat” Wynne Beall of Brandywine, Maryland passed away on Friday, November 22nd at the age 82.

Pat was born in Middlesbourgh, England on June 14th 1937 and moved to the United States in 1951. She was employed by The Prince George’s County Government, Department of Public Works and Transportation.

She married the late John Larry Beall and they went on to raise two children in Croom, MD. Pat enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trips were always to Nashville and Disney World. She was an avid bowler for many years and a member of the Baden Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. In addition, Pat was a devoted animal lover, to all animals especially her “little dogs.”

She is survived by her daughter Susan Black, son in law, Craig Black and grandsons Tommy, Charlie & Joe Penkert and Stephen Richardson. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Larry Beall, son Paul Richardson and parents, Joseph and Jane Wynne.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to her favorite local animal rescue,