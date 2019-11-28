Mary Catherine Kane was born on September 18, 1924 to Agnes Kane Mugg and James Hayden. She died at her home on November 22, 2019. Mary Catherine was educated in St. Mary’s County at the Old Patuxent School in California, Maryland and continued on to Banneker School in Loveville, Maryland.

Khaki as she was affectionately called was raised by her grandfather, George Robert Kane “aka Pop-Pa” and her aunt, Minnett Kane Campbell. In that household she would have the responsibility of looking after her niece, Teresa Ann Kane. By the age of 15 Khaki entered the workforce alongside her dear aunt, Alice Gough at the Old Leonardtown Laundry for 24 years. She later went on to work at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Laundry alongside her sister, Lucille. Later she worked at the Snack Bar and Gift Shop at St. Mary’s Hospital. Mary also worked as a domestic in many homes including Mr. and Mrs. Jim Forrest who would remain lifelong friends.

She loved life and “news”, there was barely a day that went by that you did not witness her as you drove by on her porch anchoring the news alongside her co-anchors and lifelong friends; Arthuretta Bowman, Pat Taylor, Janie Taylor and Anna King. Some of her favorite sources of “news” were The Enterprise, the Old St. Mary’s Today and her niece, Linda Gough. When you’d visit her she would loudly greet you with a “Come on in” and she enjoyed welcoming company. Especially visits from CeCe Price who would deliver her communion when she was no longer able to attend church; Agnes Mills who would fix her hair when she was no longer able to attend the beauty salons; her long time hair dressers Delores Thompson and Catherine Herndon.

She is survived by three children: Ellen Johnson of Lusby, MD, Larry Kane of Leonardtown, MD and David Kane of Compton, MD; her nine grandchildren: Bridgette, Simone, Sterling Jr., Devona, Maurice, Shelly, Corey, Terrence and Sylvia; eight great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Surely she has been greeted at the heavenly gates by her parents: Aggie and James along with her step father L.U. Mugg; her brother, John Phillip Mugg (Mary Lucille Mugg); Sister, Mary Lucille Berry (James T. Berry); her longtime companion, Francis Brooks “aka The man with the Pipe” and her first born child, Sergeant General Major Sterling Shelton.

There will be many extended family and friends who will mourn and miss Khaki including tons of nieces and nephews, former coworkers and associates, the McIntosh and Leonardtown-Hollywood neighbors and many others whom she crossed paths with over these full 95 Years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Service as pallbearers will be Antonio Johnson, Francis Forrest Jr., Roderick Thomas, William Taylor, John Taylor Jr., Darryl Mason Jr. Honorary Paul Bearers: Herbert Taylor, Jimmy Dixon, Lee Murphy, Rhet Bowman, Fancis Forrest Sr., William Hebb.