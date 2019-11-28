Donald Edward Russell was born on October 14th, 1933 in Roswell, New Mexico.

He lived in various parts of the United States, Chile South America, Zanzibar West Africa, and Madrid Spain.

Prior to moving to Prince Frederick, Maryland he had lived in Laurel, Maryland where he met his loving wife of forty-one years, Marilyn Russell.

Don served in the United States Navy and received a college Associate Degree.

He had a career as a Field and Electronics Engineer with Bendix Field Engineering Corporation from which he retired after thirty-eight years, and he was a contractor on the NASA Apollo 11 Space Program.

Don was preceded in death by mother Dorothy Junor, father Edward Russell, brother Charles Russell and daughter Robin Russell.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Russell, five children: Wanda Spinner (Greg), Dana Ramirez, Karen Tome, Stephen Russell, Kurt Hildebrand, and five grandchildren: Callye Russell, Christina Padilla, Gregory Spinner, Wade Russell, Megan Russell, and five great-grandchildren.

He belonged to the Masons for fifty-one years and the Boy Scouts of America for seventeen years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and resided in Prince Frederick, Maryland for thirty-seven years.

The family will receive friends on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Trinity UM Church, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, where services will be held on Monday at 11 AM.

Don will be laid to rest, with Military Honors, in Wesley Cemetery in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to either Trinity UMC or Calvert Hospice