Juanita E. Cox-Hunt, 93, of LaPlata, MD passed away on November 23, 2019 at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf, MD.

She was born on January 11, 1926 at home in Galax, VA to the late McKinley Cox and Thelma Vaughan-Cox.

Juanita was the wife and widow of 53 years to the late Cecil A. Hunt, Sr. She is survived by sons, Cecil (Butch) Hunt, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of LaPlata, MD and William (Rick) Hunt and his wife, Sandra, of Port Tobacco, MD; grandchildren, Jeffrey Allen Hunt and his wife, Emily, of Welcome, MD, Eva Crooks-Fogle and her husband, Dale, of Langley AFB, VA and William Nathan Hunt of Port Tobacco, MD; great-grandchildren, Daniel Hunt and Dale Fogle III (Tré); nieces, Carolyn Ashwell of Lynchburg, VA and Vickie Hunt of Mechanicsville, MD; nephew, W.S. Hunt, Jr., of Mechanicsville, MD; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Mrs. Hunt was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome and loved our Lord Jesus with all her heart. During the early part of WWII, Mrs. Hunt was employed at Radford Arsenal Division in Christiansburg, VA. She left there in 1946 and attended beauty school in Lynchburg, VA. Upon completing her training, she worked at Vogues Beauty Salon in Lynchburg, VA and later was employed at Osbourne’s Beauty Salon in Staunton, VA.

The family will receive friends on December 2, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church (9070 Hawthorne Rd., LaPlata, MD) on December 3, 2019 at 11AM; Interment to follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery (6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Welcome (P.O. Box 107, Welcome, MD 20693); Hospice of Charles Co. (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603); or Lifestyles/SafeNights (103 Catalpa Dr., #103, LaPlata, MD 20646). Online condolences can be shared with the family at arehartechols.com.