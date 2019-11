On Friday, November 29, 2019, at approximately 10:40 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Old Great Mills Road, in Great Mills for the report of a vehicle fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a Ford Ranger pickup truck fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown barrack responded to the scene.

The occupants were able to to exit the vehicle and avoid injuries.