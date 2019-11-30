Shot Fired by Police and Charges Pending After Suspect Flees Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation after a suspect flees a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County

The suspect is not being identified at this time. He is in police custody at the Leonardtown Barrack and faces criminal charges related to the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, a trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack was on patrol in the Lexington Park area when he noticed a Cadillac CTS traveling without its headlights illuminated in the area of Great Mills Road. The trooper subsequently initiated a traffic stop at Forest Run Drive at Great Mills Road.

As the trooper approached the Cadillac on foot, he detected the odor of marijuana. A second trooper arrived on scene for assistance. The driver of the Cadillac was asked to step out of the vehicle at which time he accelerated and fled from the traffic stop.

A low speed vehicle pursuit ensued and within two minutes, the Cadillac came to rest at a dead end in an apartment complex at Spring Valley Drive at Valley Court. The driver of the vehicle bailed out of the Cadillac and attempted to flee.

A trooper on scene noticed the driver fidgeting for something in his pants. In fear for his life and others on the scene, the trooper removed his agency issued firearm from his holster. At some point, the trooper and the suspect became involved in a physical altercation. During the struggle, one shot was fired from the trooper’s assigned duty pistol. The driver then surrendered and was taken into police custody. No one was injured during the incident.

State Police investigators are continuing to conduct interviews with witnesses. State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. An investigation is also underway by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit, which is procedure.

Upon completion, the investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division will be forwarded to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

