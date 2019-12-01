Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, November 30, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Doctor Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two patients unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicle unconscious and severely trapped.

Firefighters extricate one patient in approximately 5 minutes and started life saving measures on the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second patient was extricated in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported one patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

