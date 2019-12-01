UPDATE: Police Release Name of 50-Year-Old Morganza Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 12/1/2019: The deceased is identified as Joseph Smith, 50, of Morganza.

Smith was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue at the time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The other vehicle involved was a 2010 Chevrolet Express, operated by Kyle Nelson, 32, of Mechanicsville. Nelson was flown by Trooper 7 to Prince George’s Hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 11:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019,, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville for the report of a crash. Upon their arrival, it was determined that the Nissan Rogue crossed the center line and entered the travel lane of oncoming traffic.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures.

The Maryland State Police CRASH team is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

The investigation continues and updates will be provided when they become available.

12/1/2019: On Saturday, November 30, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Doctor Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two patients unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicle severely trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 5 minutes and started life saving measures on the scene. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second patient was extricated in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

