UPDATE: Police Believe Alcohol to be a Factor in Motor Vehicle Accident That Killed 50-Year-Old Morganza Man

UPDATE 12/3/2019 – MSP Press Release: Kyle Nelson, 32, of Mechanicsville, was flown by Trooper 7 to Prince George’s Hospital.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
The preliminary investigation indicates Nelson, who was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Express, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Police believe that shortly before 11:00 p.m, he was heading north in the south bound lanes when he struck the Nissan Rogue head-on in the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville.
The Maryland State Police Crash team is actively investigating the incident and consulting with the Office of the State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County.
Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
UPDATE 12/1/2019 – MSP Press Release: The deceased is identified as Joseph Smith, 50, of Morganza.
Smith was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue at the time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.
The other vehicle involved was a 2010 Chevrolet Express, operated by Kyle Nelson, 32, of Mechanicsville. Nelson was flown by Trooper 7 to Prince George’s Hospital.
Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures.
The Maryland State Police CRASH team is actively investigating the incident.
The investigation continues and updates will be provided when they become available.
12/1/2019 – MSP Press Release: On Saturday, November 30, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Doctor Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two patients unconscious.
Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicle severely trapped and unconscious.
Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 5 minutes and started life saving measures on the scene. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The second patient was extricated in approximately 15 minutes.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported one patient to an area trauma center.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Any names or pictures, would be great.
Really! Why don’t you get a scanner and just chase after accidents involving death and murders.
SMNEWSNET showed class and compassion by not posting pictures and names. Someone’s Thanksgiving was ruined forever.
As always, once family has been notified, names get released from the agency handling the report…
To what end? Will it change the outcome? Or are you just naturally a nosy individual?
Is it 1 fatality or 2? You said 1 was extricated within 5 minutes and THEY were pronounced deceased at the scene. The other extricated within 15 minutes and transported.
“They” implies two people were killed yet the general story only implies two people with one flown out. Might want to clarify that.
Very sad
This is false, and Nelson had a accident on the same road was under the influence of alcohol. And did the same thing again. I hope peace for everyone and the truth comes out. Prayers to everyone involved.
This was my family member who was hit head on and was not drinking at the time of the incident thank you for your assumption. Don’t put thinks on people who will haft to live with something like this everyday of there lives
Glad the truth was just released so you might wanna rethink ur post
You really want pics of a fatality? This is my cousin who died! Why don’t you have respect for the family!! You are suck and twisted! Maybe you should become a coroner if you want to see dead body pics! Btw I would love to know your name!!! I love people who hide behind “anonymous”
Why do you need pictures? Sick!
Nelson had a accident on the same road recently and was drinking and driving. Hope everyone gets the answers they need. Praying the family gets peace. A innocent mans life was taken away
It was Nelson’s fault and the cops said alcohol is a factor and the other person who commented is right, this is kyles 2nd accident this year on that road while he was drunk I hope he gets arrested for killing this innocent man!!!
It’s Really unfortunate that this happened and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fellow who was killed. I think enough is enough with Kyle. This is his 2nd Accident involving alcohol and he has been a Addict for years. Don’t you think its time he gets more than a slap on the wrist !?! He killed a innocent man this time. At some point in your life you have to learn your lesson.