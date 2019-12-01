CRITICAL MISSING PERSON – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of 72-Year-Old Male

December 1, 2019

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Eugene Ford, 72, who was last seen at about 3 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, leaving his residential building in the 1800 hundred block of Weymouth Court in Waldorf.

According to family members, Ford has dementia and may be lost.Ford was last seen wearing a tan ball cap, glasses and a blue track suit with white stripes on the sleeves and legs (see surveillance photo).

He does not have a cell phone in his possession and nor did he tell anyone where he was going.

Anyone with information about Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or (301) 932-2222.


This entry was posted on December 1, 2019 at 4:48 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to CRITICAL MISSING PERSON – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of 72-Year-Old Male

  1. Anonymous on December 1, 2019 at 5:26 am

    I hope this gentleman is found safe and sound.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.