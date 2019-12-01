CRITICAL MISSING PERSON – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of 72-Year-Old Male

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Eugene Ford, 72, who was last seen at about 3 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, leaving his residential building in the 1800 hundred block of Weymouth Court in Waldorf.

According to family members, Ford has dementia and may be lost.Ford was last seen wearing a tan ball cap, glasses and a blue track suit with white stripes on the sleeves and legs (see surveillance photo).

He does not have a cell phone in his possession and nor did he tell anyone where he was going.

Anyone with information about Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or (301) 932-2222.

