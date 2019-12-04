Two Injured After Two Motor Vehicle Accidents in California

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, at approximately 8:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Military Lane in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two motor vehicles accidents in the area of the Intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Military Lane.

One pickup truck was attempting a u-turn at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Military Lane, when the operator stated they gave too much throttle and the truck flipped over, leaving the single occupant trapped inside.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District extricated the single patient in approximately 10 minutes.

An off-duty first responder witnessed the first accident and stopped just past the overturned vehicle on Chancellors Run Road to assist the woman trapped. His pick-up truck was then rear-ended by the Chevrolet Sedan.

A total of two patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

