Prince George’s County Police Department Arrests High School Teacher for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A teacher at Bowie High School in Bowie is facing charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a female student at the school. The teacher is 29-year-old K Sean Donovan Jr. of the 3200 block of Winterbourne Drive in Upper Marlboro.

On December 1st, the Prince George’s County Police Department launched an investigation after the student reported to a family member that she and Donovan were having a relationship. The investigation revealed that Donovan and the student were engaged in sexual contact on school grounds multiple times since May of 2019. The most recent incident took place in late November.

Donovan is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third degree sex offense and related charges.

At this time, this is the only reported case involving Donovan.

Any questions about his employment status should be directed to the Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

