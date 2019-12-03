MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Hosts Annual Gala to Help Fund MedStar St. Mary’s Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center

Irish eyes were smiling on November 22, 2019, as guests enjoyed the 2019 MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Gala, a Date in Dublin, at the Hollywood Social Hall.
Sponsored by the hospital and MedStar Shah Medical Group, the annual black-tie affair featured a gourmet dinner and dessert by Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis with live entertainment by Paradigm. More than 500 guests attended the Irish-themed event.
Nearly $300,000 was raised in proceeds and will help fund improvements to MedStar St. Mary’s Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center. The project will include the revitalization of the hospital’s mother/baby suites with modern bathrooms, new furniture, and fresh décor.
During the event, chances were sold for a six-night trip for two to Ireland with four-star accommodations and airfare vouchers. This year’s drawing winner was Robbie Loker.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to acknowledge this year’s contributors, especially the MedStar Shah Medical Group, this year’s Presenting Sponsor ($25,000).
The hospital also thanks and acknowledges:
Premiere Sponsors ($15,000):
- AMEWAS, Inc.
- Associates in Radiation Medicine
- Pam & Dave Jamieson
- Christine Wray & John Felicitas
- Diamond Sponsors ($10,000):
- The Cherry Cove Group
- Karen & John Garner
- Jayaraman Medical Associates & St. Mary’s Pelvic Health
- Raley Watts & O’Neill /HILB Group
- Servpro of St. Mary’s & Calvert
- US Acute Care Solutions
Platinum Sponsors ($6,000):
- ASEC, Inc.
- Anna Choi, M.D. & Richard Ferraro
- G&H Jewelers
- Karen & Stephen Michaels
Gold Sponsors ($4,000):
- CMI General Contractors
- KBR
- ManTech International Corporation
- Parlett Affiliated Companies
- Printing Press, Inc.
Silver Sponsors ($2,500):
- AIRtec, Inc.
- Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant
- College of Southern Maryland
- CRGA Design
- Helen & Tom Daugherty
- DCS Corporation
- In Memory of Carrie Jennison
- Old Line Bank
- PAE Applied Technologies, LLC
- Parran’s Flooring Center
- PNC Bank
- Stacy & Ken Samet
- Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative
- Taylor Gas Company, Inc.
- W.M. Davis, Inc. General Contractors
Portrait Room Sponsor ($1,500)
- Lea & Art Weaver
Bronze Sponsors ($1,000):
- Axis Healthcare Group
- Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz
- Bank of America
- Bell Flight
- Brinsfield Funeral Services
- C3 Innovations, Inc.
- Community Bank of the Chesapeake
- John Crine
- Kristine & John Greely
- Amir Khan, M.D.
- Joan & Alfred Mattingly, Sr.
- Mindoula Healthcare Group
- Carol & Bill Moody
- Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.
- Phocus Video
- Sabre Systems, Inc.
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. & Mrs. Yahia Tagouri
- Varsity Vending
- Dawn & Nicholas Yeitrakis
Save the date for next year’s gala on November 20, 2020! Visit Facebook.com/MedStarStMarys to view more event photos.