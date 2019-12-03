MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Hosts Annual Gala to Help Fund MedStar St. Mary’s Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center

Irish eyes were smiling on November 22, 2019, as guests enjoyed the 2019 MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Gala, a Date in Dublin, at the Hollywood Social Hall.

Sponsored by the hospital and MedStar Shah Medical Group, the annual black-tie affair featured a gourmet dinner and dessert by Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis with live entertainment by Paradigm. More than 500 guests attended the Irish-themed event.

Nearly $300,000 was raised in proceeds and will help fund improvements to MedStar St. Mary’s Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center. The project will include the revitalization of the hospital’s mother/baby suites with modern bathrooms, new furniture, and fresh décor.

During the event, chances were sold for a six-night trip for two to Ireland with four-star accommodations and airfare vouchers. This year’s drawing winner was Robbie Loker.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to acknowledge this year’s contributors, especially the MedStar Shah Medical Group, this year’s Presenting Sponsor ($25,000).

The hospital also thanks and acknowledges:

Premiere Sponsors ($15,000):

AMEWAS, Inc.

Associates in Radiation Medicine

Pam & Dave Jamieson

Christine Wray & John Felicitas

Diamond Sponsors ($10,000):

The Cherry Cove Group

Karen & John Garner

Jayaraman Medical Associates & St. Mary’s Pelvic Health

Raley Watts & O’Neill /HILB Group

Servpro of St. Mary’s & Calvert

US Acute Care Solutions

Platinum Sponsors ($6,000):

ASEC, Inc.

Anna Choi, M.D. & Richard Ferraro

G&H Jewelers

Karen & Stephen Michaels

Gold Sponsors ($4,000):

CMI General Contractors

KBR

ManTech International Corporation

Parlett Affiliated Companies

Printing Press, Inc.

Silver Sponsors ($2,500):

AIRtec, Inc.

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant

College of Southern Maryland

CRGA Design

Helen & Tom Daugherty

DCS Corporation

In Memory of Carrie Jennison

Old Line Bank

PAE Applied Technologies, LLC

Parran’s Flooring Center

PNC Bank

Stacy & Ken Samet

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative

Taylor Gas Company, Inc.

W.M. Davis, Inc. General Contractors

Portrait Room Sponsor ($1,500)

Lea & Art Weaver

Axis Healthcare Group

Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz

Bank of America

Bell Flight

Brinsfield Funeral Services

C3 Innovations, Inc.

Community Bank of the Chesapeake

John Crine

Kristine & John Greely

Amir Khan, M.D.

Joan & Alfred Mattingly, Sr.

Mindoula Healthcare Group

Carol & Bill Moody

Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

Phocus Video

Sabre Systems, Inc.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. & Mrs. Yahia Tagouri

Varsity Vending

Dawn & Nicholas Yeitrakis

Bronze Sponsors ($1,000):

Save the date for next year’s gala on November 20, 2020! Visit Facebook.com/MedStarStMarys to view more event photos.

