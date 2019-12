On Monday, December 2, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., firefighters and police responded to 24900 Maddox Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a residence.

The residence is vacant, and no injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.