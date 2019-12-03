On Wednesday, November 27, Harold E. Jordan, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away at Veterans Medical Center in Washington, DC. He was born on October 15, 1960 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD in St. Mary’s County. He was the son of the late John C. Jordan, Sr. and Ethel G. Jordan. He was the husband of Angelia Reid-Jordan.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, December 7, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Union American Methodist Episcopal Church, 45685 Happyland Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD – date and time will be announced later. Funeral arrangements and interment entrusted to Adams Funeral Home P.A., Aquasco, MD 20608.