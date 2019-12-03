UPDATE: State Police Investigating Daytime Home Invasion/Armed Robbery in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: The armed robbery is now being investigated as a home invasion. The suspects forced open front door of the complex and then a door to the residence before entering the apartment. Once inside the suspects demanded specific items from the home and stole a large amount of cash. It appears the suspects knew the victim and the robbery was not random.

The Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack is handling the investigation.

12/3/2019: On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at approximately 11:00 a.m., a female victim reported she was on Iverson Drive, in Great Mills, when she was approached by two males who proceeded to rob her.

The suspects were described as two black males, one in a green jacket/coat and the other in a grey jacket/coat.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun during the incident.

The suspects entered the victims residence and stole various items, and fled the area on foot.

Police arrived on the scene and a K9 track was conducted.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

