One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Park Hall Post Office

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Park Hall Post Office located at 18400 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the parking lot, with damage to the Post Office exterior wall.

The operator of the vehicle, an elderly female, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently handling the crash.

