One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Park Hall Post Office

December 4, 2019

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Park Hall Post Office located at 18400 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the parking lot, with damage to the Post Office exterior wall.

The operator of the vehicle, an elderly female, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently handling the crash.




One Response to One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Park Hall Post Office

  1. Gimmie on December 4, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Dam when you have to get that letter in the mail you just drive into the building

