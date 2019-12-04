Volunteers Respond to Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at approximately 2:50 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood responded to the 27000 block of Erin Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small shed fully engulfed in flames with the surrounding area and woods on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

