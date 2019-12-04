Volunteers Respond to Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

December 4, 2019

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at approximately 2:50 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood responded to the 27000 block of Erin Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small shed fully engulfed in flames with the surrounding area and woods on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on December 4, 2019 at 9:13 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Volunteers Respond to Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

  1. Alice on December 4, 2019 at 9:22 am

    That’s my She-Shed

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.