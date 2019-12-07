No Injuries Reported After Garbage Truck Overturns in Leonardtown

December 7, 2019

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Beaver Lane and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, involving a trash truck overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle accident involving a garbage truck, with the vehicle overturned and off the roadway.

The single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene.




2 Responses to No Injuries Reported After Garbage Truck Overturns in Leonardtown

  1. Anonymous on December 7, 2019 at 6:55 am

    Yeah, I would have probably lost it on that sharp turn too.

  2. Anonymous on December 7, 2019 at 7:27 am

    My ex wife just lost her Uber ride

