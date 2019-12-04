Call for Nominations: Women’s History Month Banquet Awards 2020

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) is excited to announce that nominations are open for the 2020 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards. All nominees will be honored at the Women’s History Month Banquet Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Lexington Park, MD.

This year’s banquet marks an important moment in history, as the CFW celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The 2020 banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who have fought for women’s voting rights in the United States.

During the banquet, the CFW seeks to recognize inspirational women in St. Mary’s County who make extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place through all types of community service. Nominations do not need to be related to the banquet theme.

The Woman of the Year award honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP and volunteer rescue squads. The common denominators among these individuals are leadership, commitment and impact serving St. Mary’s County.

Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a high school student, in grades 9-12, who has made a remarkable impact to the community through volunteer service.

To be eligible, nominees in both categories must currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work.



The CFW encourages individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community and religious organizations to submit nominations. Nominating an exceptional woman honors her efforts before her family, friends and the community, and brings attention to the causes she serves. Nomination forms are available online at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr.women.asp, by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com, or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71680. Completed nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Proceeds from and donations collected at the Women’s History Banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund. Established in 2010 by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, the scholarship supports a nontraditional student at the College of Southern Maryland who is a single parent or displaced homemaker.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is a volunteer-run committee appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. Its mission is to celebrate and support the County’s women through outreach, advocacy and service, to secure an equitable community for all.

