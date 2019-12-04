Edmond “Ed” “Kenny” Kenneth Greene, 83 of Martinsburg, WV passed away on November 19, 2019 at his daughter’s residence.

Ed was born on March 31, 1936 in Mansfield, WV to the late Kenneth B. Greene and Mary Josephine McVicker Greene.

Ed married his loving wife, Frances Ann (Carter) Greene on June 19, 1959. They spent 55 years together before her passing on March 10, 2014. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time on the water crabbing and fishing, and hunting. He and Frances loved spending time at their WV cabin relaxing and enjoying the scenery. He was a hardworking man who owned and managed two successful businesses – Radio Shack and a pizza restaurant. Along the way he made many lasting business and personal relationships with his employees and customers. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Shelly Greene (Marc) of Waldorf, MD, and Edmond Kenneth Greene II of Washington, DC; siblings, Diana Smith, Rosita Baughman, Carol Ann Thrasher, Steve Green, Mary Prather, and Thomas Green; three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Philena Carman, Richard Green, Isabel Freeman, Jo Lovett, Karl Greene, Donald Greene, Danny Greene, and Lane Scott.

Family will receive friends for Edmond’s Life Celebration on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

