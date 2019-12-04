Eileen Marie Gallo, 78

Eileen Marie Gallo, age 78, passed away peacefully November 21, 2019. She was born June 26, 1941 in Newark, New Jersey to John and Anna Klein. For 48 years, she was married to the love of her life, Victor J. Gallo. Victor preceded her in death in 2016.

Eileen was an incredible cook, who took pride in providing meals for family gatherings that made them special. It was no stretch for her to serve a meal for a dozen. She spent an entire day and night each year making Christmas cookies with her sister, Joyce. You never went hungry at Eileen’s house.

Eileen treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment she got to spend with them. She was ever-present at the grandkids sporting, school and even Boy Scout events. Eileen always had a giving spirit, she didn’t limit her giving to just family though; she drove carpools for other peoples’ kids, sponsored Thanksgiving dinners and bought Christmas gifts for the less fortunate. She loved on anyone that crossed her path in a way that made them thankful for knowing her.

For many years, Eileen worked as an educator. Eileen loved children and took pride in giving them the tools they would need to succeed later in life. After retiring, Eileen took to teaching her grandchildren everything from crocheting to baking to penmanship. Eileen had a knack for seeing the potential in everyone! As Dr. Seuss always said, Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!

Eileen will be sorely missed and survived by her children Thomas E. Gallo and his wife Amy of La Plata, MD; Michelle S. Shegogue and her husband Dan of King George, VA; her daughter-in-law Theresa M. Gallo of Chesapeake Beach, MD; grandchildren John and Joseph Gallo of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Anna and Ella Shegogue of King George, VA; her nephew Michael C. Pluta and his wife Brianne K. Pluta and their daughter Mackenzie T. Pluta of Lanoka Harbor, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Victor J. Gallo, eldest son Paul M. Gallo, sister Joyce A. Pluta and her husband Michael C. Pluta.

All whom loved her dearly will never forget her love of family and friends.