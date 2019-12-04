James Willard “Jimmy” DiCarlo, 70, of North Beach passed away November 18, 2019. Born to Joseph Angelo and Frances Louise (Carey) DiCarlo. Most of his childhood he lived in Berwyn Heights MD. Jimmy attended St. Hugh’s Elementary and Greenbelt Junior High in Greenbelt MD. He graduated from High Point High in Belstville, MD in 1968. He served proudly in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam, earning the National Defense and Vietnam Service Metals. Jimmy was active in supporting many veterans’ organizations. He was a member of the American Legion in Hughesville. He was employed with the Washington District of Columbia Fire Department, Local 36, where he attained rank of Sergeant. He retired in 1973. He was a member of the DCFD Retirement Association and the Emerald Society. He enjoyed many sports but most of all riding his Harley motorcycle. He loved his dogs Sampson and Pepper. He enjoyed life.

He is survived by his sister Joni DiCarlo of North Beach, brother Stephen DiCarlo of Keysville, VA, children Danielle Cagle and husband Cliff of Maitland, FL, Devon DiCarlo of Havre de Grace, Joseph Dicarlo and wife Candy of Baltimore and Justina DiCarlo of Baltimore and grandchildren Geneva, Samuel, Eamon and Bridget Cagle.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.