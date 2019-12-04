Martin William Sincell, 104, of Chesapeake Beach died November 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 29, 1915, in Washington D.C. where he was raised by his parents Chas and Ella Sincell. Martin graduated from Roosevelt High School. He was employed as a Salesman at White Westinghouse. He married June Avis Sincell April 1934, and they lived in College Park. They spent weekends and summers in their cottage in Chesapeake Beach since the mid 1940’s and retired to Melborune, Fla., in 1978 where they lived until moving back to their home in Chesapeake Beach in 2005.

He was a member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church in Owings. Martin enjoyed time with his family, he was an organist for 80+ years, and loved to talk about sports. His favorite team was Washington Nationals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June A. Sincell and granddaughter, Susan L. Green

Martin is survived by his daughter Beverly Steadman and her husband Donald; great granddaughters Emily Green and Rachel Wroble and her husband William III; great- great granddaughters Maddison and Chloe; Nephews Gary and Bill Roberts; family-friends William and Patricia Stewart, Nicole Stewart.