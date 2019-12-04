Ernest Ludwig Bernhardt, 91, of Owings passed away November 22, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born January 26, 1928 in Washington, D.C. to James A. and Florence Lenora (Norton) Bernhardt. He was employed with the Department of the Navy Chesapeake Division and as a construction manager with the Small Business Administration, retiring in 1986. After retirement Ernest held many side jobs before retiring for good at 78 years old. He married Dolores Stewart on August 4, 1951 and they lived in various places before settling in Bethany Beach, DE. Ernest has lived in Calvert County for the past seven years. He joined the US Navy in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1948. Ernest loved sports, especially golf and was a fan of the Washington Redskins, Senators and Nationals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Bernhardt and brother James Bernhardt. He is survived by children Rita Metro of Owings, Michael Bernhardt and wife Julie of Shady Side, Ernest Paul Bernhardt and wife Vickie of Port Charlotte, FL, Mark and Richard Bernhardt of Princess Anne, David Bernhardt and wife Lisa and Donald Bernhardt all of Ashburn, VA. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ernest’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the address and link below or to a charity of one’s choice.