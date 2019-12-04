Linda Mae Ching-Swarey, 73 of Hollywood, MD passed away on November 27, 2019 at her residence.

Born March 11, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of John

Richard Knott, Sr, of Hollywood, MD and the late Virginia Helen Knott.

Linda was the loving wife of the late Israel Zook Swarey, Jr. whom she married on March 11, 2001 and preceded her in death January 18, 2019.

She is survived by her son: Robert A. (Denise) Ching of Mechanicsville, MD step-children: Deborah Swarey Hall of Mechanicsville, MD, Jacqueline Seevers of Menifee, CA, Abigail C. Halter of McKee, KY, and Israel “Buck” Swarey, III of Louisville, KY, siblings: John R. Knott, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Darlene Knott Ridgell of Hollywood, MD and Terrence Knott of Hollywood, MD, 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, also survived by her best friend and caregiver Deborah “Sissy” Morgan

In addition to her husband Linda was preceded in death by her brothers: Charles Knott and Leonard Knott.

Linda worked as a clerk at IGA, and had her Realtors License, she loved boating on the “Linda Mae Sea”, crocheting and Blue Grass music.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a Service will follow at 10:00AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Serving as Pallbearers: Shawn Knott, Justin Clements, Robert Ching, Jr., Michael Spak, Roger Ridgell and Eddie Hall. Honorary Pallbearers: Francis Guy, David Knott, Francis Russell and Malcolm Brennon.

Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Hollywood, MD.