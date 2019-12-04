Joseph “Jay” Warren Smith, Sr., 50, of Morganza, MD passed away on November 30, 2019.

Born in Leonardtown, MD on January 23, 1969, he was the son of James Ralph Smith, Sr. and Mary Phyllis Guy.

Jay graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1988. He began his career in appliance repair after graduation at Sanders Appliance, where his was trained and sent to trade school. He continued his career with WJ Tippett Company in Waldorf, MD and was currently employed by Hynes Waller. He in 1999 he started his own small business doing appliance repairs, and was proud of the workmanship he gave to all his customers. He had a strong work ethic and made sure to teach that to all his children. His hobbies included duck and goose hunting with his sons and nephews, playing corn hole, which he was extremely competitive, and cheering on the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. He took his wife every year to the Luke Bryan concert. He was devoted to his work and family, whom he enjoyed spending all his free time with.

He survived by his wife, Lourie Smith of Morganza, MD; their children: Joseph Warren Smith, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Baylee Elizabeth Montanez (Chris) of Hollywood, MD, Daniel Ray Herbert (Kayla), Katelynn Lorraine Herbert and Ryan Jacob Smith all of Morganza, MD; as well as his siblings: James Ralph “Snorter” Smith, Jr. (Christina) of Valley Lee, MD and Jennifer Joann Wathen (Junior) of Mechanicsville, MD.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Royals at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Smith, Jr., Daniel Herbert, Ryan Smith, Greg Smith, Troy Wathen, and Mikey Wathen. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Wathen, Albert Herbert, Jr., Thomas Alvey, James Smith, Jr., Tommy Herbert, Justin Herbert and Junior Wathen.

Memorial donations may be made to the family at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or by phone at 301-475-5588.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.