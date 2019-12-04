Joyce Townshend Bowling, 87

Joyce Townshend Bowling, age 87, of Solomons, MD passed away on November 20, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Baltimore City, MD on March 2, 1932 to the late William Ewing Townshend and the late Lula Grace Martin Townshend Burroughs.

Joyce was a loving, caring and faithful woman. She began her 38-year career with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative in 1955 working her way up to Human Resource Manager and retiring in 1993. Joyce took several classes in oil painting and enjoyed capturing the beauty of nature and creating landscapes with brushstrokes on canvas. In her retirement, she travelled extensively throughout Europe and also visited family in the states. She was a member of the Charles County Arts Alliance and the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center. Joyce served on the Foundation Board at the Charles County Community College (now known as College of Southern Maryland) as well as on the vestry of St. Paul’s Parish in Baden, was a very supportive member of Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish, Lusby, MD as well as a member of the Patuxent Republican Club as Asbury.

Joyce is survived by her step-daughters, Martha B. Battaglia and Amy Back and step-son, James “Pat” Patterson Bowling Jr.; her nephew, William W. Townshend and her niece, Lynn T. Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Patterson Bowling, Sr., her brother William B. Townshend and her step-father, Ward Burroughs.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Asbury, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joyce’s name to: Asbury Foundation, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688 or the Humane Society of the United States, PO Box 96930, Washington, DC 20090-6930.

Online condolences to the family may be made to: bfhch@brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.