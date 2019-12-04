Emma Lee “LeeLee” Massey, 42, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1977 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Edward Ernest Bowles of Compton, MD. and Barbara Lee (Tennyson) Lacey of Bushwood, MD.

LeeLee was a joyful and loving woman. With a smile that would light up any room and a laugh as free spirited as her soul. LeeLee spread happiness with just her presence. She was a wonderful mother to three (3) beautiful and kind daughters who she cherished deeply. Nothing brought LeeLee the peace she craved like a hug from one of her girls. To know LeeLee was to know a woman who would support you, cheer for you or just simply stand by your side. She made friends where ever she went. She cherished relationships with her closest family and friends. Leelee loved reading, enjoyed relaxing at the beach, and spending time at home with her girls and dogs.

LeeLee is survived by her husband, Sonny Massey of Mechanicsville; three (3) daughters, Sydney Massey Wolfe (Sam) of Mechanicsville, Shelby Massey of Mechanicsville , MD and Sarah Massey of Mechanicsville, MD; mother, Barbara Lee Lacey and Step-father, William Lacey of Bushwood, MD; father, Edward Bowles; Grandmother Marion Tennyson and Grandfather James T Tennyson of Mechanicsville, MD; and sister, Megan Raley (Bradley) of Mechanicsville, MD. She will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. LeeLee’s heart was bigger than life. Her beautiful smile and soul are now a free spirit that will remain in our fondest memories.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Prayers at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.